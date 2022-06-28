Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away late last night at his residence in Mumbai. A senior company official told Times of India. He was 93. In 2016, Mistry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award.

Check tweet:

#PallonjiMistry , head of the #ShapoorjiPallonji group, passed away late last night at his residence in #Mumbai , a senior company official told TOI. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/SmO4a8twzR — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)