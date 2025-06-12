Shares of One97 Communications Ltd (NSE: Paytm), the parent company of Paytm, declined sharply by 7.70% in early trading on Wednesday. The stock was priced at INR 886.50 at 9:42 AM IST on the NSE, down INR 73.95 from the previous close. Opening at INR 913.05, the stock touched a low of INR 864.40 during the session. Paytm's market capitalisation currently stands at approximately INR 56,320 crore. The stock is still trading below its 52-week high of INR 1,062.95 but remains well above its 52-week low of INR 377.00. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 12, 2025: Hindustan Copper, SBI, Maruti Suzuki Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

