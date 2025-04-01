Stocks of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) opened in green today, April 1, as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) were trading at INR 304.50 and rose by INR 1.95 or 0.64 per cent. Railtel Corporation Of India Limited saw its 52-week high of INR 617.80 on July 12 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 1, 2025: HAL, Adani Green Energy, and Varun Bevarages Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

RailTel Share Price Today

Shares of Railtel opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)