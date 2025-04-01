Mumbai, April 1: The stock market is reopening on Tuesday, April 1, after a weekend and Eid al-Fitr holiday. As the stock market opens on Tuesday, investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks. On April 1, several stocks are expected to be in focus as market participants make moves throughout the day. These stocks include IREDA (NSE: IREDA), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) (NSE: HAL), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN), Varun Beverages (NSE: VBL), Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON), etc.

Indian equity indices ended weak in the volatile session on March 28. At close, the Sensex was down 191.51 points or 0.25% at 77,414.92, and the Nifty was down 72.60 points or 0.31% at 23,519.35. We at LatestLY bring you a list of stocks that are perfect to buy or sell on Tuesday, April 1. Key Financial Rule Changes From April 1, 2025: From New Tax Slabs to UPI Deactivation, Check New Financial Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, April 1

IREDA (NSE: IREDA)

IREDA on Monday reported a 27% year-on-year rise in loan sanctions to INR 47,453 crore in 2024-25. In the previous year, it had sanctioned loans worth INR 37,354 crore, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (Ireda) said in a statement.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) (NSE: HAL)

On March 21, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that its provisional revenue for the financial year 2025 crossed INR 30,400 crore despite the company's severe supply chain woes throughout the year. Trump Tariffs: India at Risk Along With Other Emerging Economies Due to Trump Administration's Impending Reciprocity Plans, Says Fitch Report.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta Limited on Monday said it will set up a modern aluminium park in Odisha’s Jharsuguda, close to its aluminium smelter. Spanning over 253 acres, the park will attract more than 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate 2 lakh employment opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN)

Adani Green Energy plans to add 3 Gigawatt (GW) or 3,000 megawatt (MW) of solar power with an investment of USD 1.5-2 billion by the end of this year and increase its overall capacity to 7 GW at Gujarat's Khavda.

Varun Beverages (NSE: VBL)

After a 32% decline in the first two months of calendar year (CY) 2025, Varun Beverages (VBL) stock staged a strong recovery, rising 24% since March. The initial drop in stock prices was attributed to concerns over increased competition and slower volume growth in its India operations. The stock traded at INR 539.6 per share.

Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON)

On March 28, Suzlon Energy's Share Price experienced a slight downtrend. Analysts attributed the bearish trends to the overall market volatility on the 28th and the decrease in the indices Sensex and Nifty by 0.25% and 0.31%, respectively.

April 1 will be the first trading session of the new financial year (FY2025-26). In FY2025, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 3,763.57 points, or 5.10%, and 1,192.45 points, or 5.34%, respectively.

