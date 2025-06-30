Stocks of RBL Bank Limited (NSE: RBLBANK) opened in green today, June 30, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of RBL Bank Limited (NSE: RBLBANK) were trading at INR 248.35 and rose by INR 8.97, or 3.75 per cent. RBL Bank Limited (NSE: RBLBANK) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 270.39 on June 28 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

RBL Bank Share Price Today, June 30, 2025

RBL Bank shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)