Shares of RBL Bank Ltd (NSE: RBLBANK) opened at INR 302.30 on Monday, October 20, up from the previous close of INR 299.50, and surged to INR 316.90 by 9:55 AM, up 5.81% in early trade. The stock touched a 52-week high of INR 314.90, while the 52-week low stands at INR 146.10. Investor enthusiasm followed the bank’s Q2 FY26 results, where net interest income rose modestly and net interest margin inched up to 4.51%. Pre-provision operating profit improved due to controlled operating expenses, though higher provisioning led to a 20% YoY decline in PAT. Reportedly, the stock is under a ban in the futures and options (F&O) segment today, reflecting heightened market interest. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 20, 2025: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

RBL Bank Share Price Today, October 20:

RBL Bank Share Price on NSE Today, October 20 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)