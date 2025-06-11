Stocks of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RELINFRA) opened in green today, June 11, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RELINFRA) were trading at INR 407.40 and rose by INR 2.80 or 0.69%. United Spirits Share Price Today, June 11: Stocks of United Spirits Limited Drop by 5.18% in Early Trade As Maharashtra Hikes Excise Duties, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)