Stocks of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) opened in red today, June 11, during the early morning trade as Maharashtra hiked excise duties on liquor. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSPR) were trading at INR 1,526.40 and dropped by INR 83.50 or 5.19%. Under the new rates approved by the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet, the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will increase from three times to 4.5 times the declared manufacturing cost (up to INR 260 per bulk litre). Country liquor duty will rise from INR 180 to INR 205 per proof litre. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Infrastructure Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

United Spirits Share Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

