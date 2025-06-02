Shares of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) opened on a positive note today, June 2. As per the latest stock market updates, stocks of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) were trading at INR 59.43 and rose by INR 1.33 or 2.29 per cent. Notably, Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) saw its 52-week high of INR 60.65 today and 52-week low of INR 23.30 on June 5 last year. MMTC Share Price Today, June 2: Stocks of MMTC Limited Fall by 6.03% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Power Share Price Today, June 2, 2025

Stocks of Reliance Power opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

