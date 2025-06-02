Stocks of MMTC Limited (NSE: MMTC) opened in red today, June 2, after the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of MMTC Limited (NSE: MMTC) were trading at INR 80.60. Notably, stocks of MMTC Limited (NSE: MMTC) fell by INR 5.17 or 6.03 per cent in early trade. MMTC Limited (NSE: MMTC) saw a 52-week high of INR 131.80 on July 26, 2024 and a 52-week low of INR 44.50 on April 7 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 2, 2025: Vodafone Idea, Apollo Hospitals, and IndiGo Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

MMTC Share Price Today, June 2, 2025

Shares of MMTC Limited opened in the red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

