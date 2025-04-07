As of April 7, Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) was trading at INR 1,149.75, down by INR 54.95 or 4.56% in early morning trade. The stock opened at INR 1,132.20 and touched a low of INR 1,114.85 — marking its new 52-week low. The day’s high stood at INR 1,155.80. With a market capitalization of INR 15.56 lakh crore, Reliance holds a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 07, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

