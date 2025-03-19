Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 19, 2025: NTPC, Hindustan Zinc and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, March 19: As soon as the Indian stock market opens for business today, March 19, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. While the buying and selling of stocks takes place when the share market opens for trading, it's important to be aware of the latest stock market updates and developments. Today, a total of six stocks are likely to be in the spotlight, and these include NTPC (NSE: NTPC), Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), G R Infraprojects (NSE: GRINFRA), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC) and Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE).

Of all the above stocks, shares of NTPC (NSE: NTPC), Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO) and G R Infraprojects (NSE: GRINFRA) ended Tuesday's trading session in green. While NTPC (NSE: NTPC) grew by INR 5.85, Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO) and G R Infraprojects (NSE: GRINFRA) rose by INR 138.95 and INR 34.15, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC) and Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) also ended their trading day on Tuesday, March 18, on a positive note. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 1,131 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,800 As Markets Rally; ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T Top Gainers.

Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE) rose by INR 2.35, Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC) by INR 1.65 and Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) by INR 11.95 each. That said, the Indian stock markets ended Tuesday's trading session on a strong note, with both the Sensex and Nifty posting significant gains. Shares of ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Motors were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra were among the few stocks that ended lower on March 18. While all sectors closed in positive territory, the auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, power, realty, and media sectors saw gains of two to three per cent.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).