Shares of State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) opened at INR 879.00 on Monday, October 13, against the previous close of INR 880.65, and climbed 0.58% to INR 885.75 by 10:25 AM. The stock touched a fresh 52-week high at INR 885.80 in early trade, reflecting strong demand for public sector bank shares. The surge follows a rally in the Nifty PSU Bank index, which hit a 52-week high of 7,719.95 on Friday, October 10, up 2% intra-day. SBI shares have been leading gains among PSBs, inching toward their all-time high of INR 912.10 recorded on June 6, 2024. Other PSU banks, including PNB and Indian Bank, also hit 52-week highs amid the positive trend. Since September, the Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 14%, highlighting robust sectoral momentum. Yes Bank Share Price Today, October 13: Yes Bank Stock Climbs 0.21% in Early Trade Ahead of Board Meeting Scheduled for Q2 FY26 Results; Check Latest Price on NSE.

SBI Share Price Today, October 13:

SBI Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: X/ nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)