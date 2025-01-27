As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025-26 on Saturday, February 1, the big question on traders' minds is whether stock markets will remain open. Unlike typical weekends, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for live trading during regular hours, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, as per circulars issued by both exchanges. This move is in line with past practices, where markets occasionally operate on Saturdays for significant events like the Union Budget. Investors and traders alike are keenly awaiting the announcements, which could impact sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology. Budget 2025 Date, Income Tax Relief Expectations: From Tax Rate Cut to Higher Tax Exemption Limit, What Salaried Employees Expect From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

NSE, BSE to Operate on Saturday for Budget 2025

