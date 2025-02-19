Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NSE: Sun Pharma) opened on a negative note today, February 19. Stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NSE: Sun Pharma) were trading at INR 1,685.05 and fell by INR 16.55 or 0.97 per cent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NSE: Sun Pharma) stocks saw their 52-week high and low of INR 1,960.35 and INR 1,377.20 on September 30 and June 4, 2024, respectively. Piramal Pharma Share Price Today, February 19: Stocks of Piramal Pharma Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Sun Pharma Share Price Today

Stocks of Sun Pharma opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

