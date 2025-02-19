Stocks of Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) opened in green today, February 19, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates, Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) was trading at INR 198.95 and rose by INR 1.29 or 0.65 per cent. Notably, Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) saw its 52-week high of INR 307.90 on November 6 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 19, 2025: Concor, RVNL, Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Piramal Pharma Share Price Today

Shares of Piramal Pharma opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

