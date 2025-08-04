Stocks of Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER) opened in the red today, August 4. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) were trading at INR 379.85 and dropped by INR 9.45 or 2.43% in early trade on August 4. On August 1, Tata Power reported a 6.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at INR 1,262.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2025. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Power Company posted a net profit of INR 1,188.6 crore. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 04, 2025: Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tata Power Share Price on August 4

Tata Power Share Price on August 4 (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)