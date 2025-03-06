As of March 6, 2025, at 10:25 AM IST, Tata Steel share price (NSE: TATASTEEL) is trading at INR 148.27, reflecting an increase of INR 2.21 (1.51%) from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has experienced fluctuations, with a 52-week high of INR 184.60 and a low of INR 122.62. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at INR 1,78,577 crore. In the latest quarterly results, Tata Steel reported a net profit of INR 3,878.57 crore on a total income of INR 33,216.47 crore. Investors are advised to monitor these developments and consult financial advisors before making investment decisions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 6, 2025: TCS, LIC Housing Finance, Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Tata Steel Share Price

Tata Steel Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)