Tata Motors Ltd. (NSE: TataMotors) opened lower today, February 3, with shares trading at INR 689.35, reflecting a decline of INR 17.20 or 2.43%. The stock reached a high of INR 700.00 and a low of INR 686.10 in early morning trade. Tata Motors’ market capitalization stands at INR 2.53 Lakh Crore, with a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.04 and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The stock's 52-week high is INR 1,179.00, and the 52-week low is INR 683.20. UPL Share Price Today, February 3: Check United Phosphorus Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

