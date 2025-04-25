Stocks of Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) opened negatively on Friday, April 25, when the stock market opened. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) shares were trading at INR 1,428.30. In early trade, Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) shares plunged by INR 16.90, or 1.17%. Cyient Share Price Today, April 25: Stocks of Cyient Limited Drop by INR 74.80 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today, April 25

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

