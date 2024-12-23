UltraTech Cement Limited stocks opened in negative today, December 23. In the early morning trade, UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: Ultracemco) was trading at INR 11,411.10 and saw a decline of INR 11.70. Notably, UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: Ultracemco) had closed at INR 11,422.80 the previous day. The shares of UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: Ultracemco) saw its 52-week high of INR 12,145.35 on December 16 this month. Zomato Share Price Today, December 23: Zomato Limited Stock Opens in Negative in Early Trade.

UltraTech Cement Share Price Today

