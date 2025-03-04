Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) stocks opened in green today, March 4, as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) were trading at INR 462.10 and saw a rise of INR 5.15 or 1.13 per cent. Notably, Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 681.12 on July 29 last year and 52-week low of INR 419.55 on March 3 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2025: Godrej Properties, RBL Bank, IEX, Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Shares of Varun Beverages opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

