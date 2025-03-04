Mumbai, March 4: Indian stock markets face a continuous downtrend, with five months of losses. As the market witnesses rout, investors and traders hope for a better Tuesday. On Tuesday, March 4, several shares will be in the spotlight for buying and selling, but the stocks that are likely to be watched out for include Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), ASK Automotive (NSE: ASKAUTOLTD), IEX (NSE: IEX), and Uno Minda (NSE: UNOMINDA).

On Monday, March 3, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with losses amid persistent concerns over a potential major trade war, heavy foreign capital outflows, and macroeconomic jitters. The Sensex ended 112 points, or 0.15%, lower at 73,085.94, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,119.30, down 5 points, or 0.02%. It was the ninth consecutive day of losses for the Nifty 50. Woman Loses over Rs 51 Lakhs in Fake Stock Market Scheme in Noida.

On March 3, the stocks of Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP) were trading at INR 2,002 per piece. RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK) fell 2% on Monday, closing at INR 1.55.17. ASK Automotive (NSE: ASKAUTOLTD) also suffered on March 3. The stock of ASK Automotive traded at 3.40.85. The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) (NSE: IEX) closed at INR 154.90, down by INR 1.03.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

