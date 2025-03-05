As of 9:50 AM IST on March 5, 2025, Varun Beverages share price (NSE: VBL) is trading at INR 482.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a 1.08% increase from the previous close of INR 477.30. On March 4, 2025, the stock closed at INR 477.30, up 4.45% from the prior day’s close of INR 456.95. Over the past month, VBL’s share price has declined by 18.65% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Investors are advised to monitor market trends and company developments when considering investment decisions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 5, 2025: Adani Wilmar, Ola Electric Mobility, RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Varun Beverages Share Price

Varun Beverages Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

