Aarti Mittal is a casting director and actress. She has been arrested by Dindoshi Police for allegedly running a sex racket in Mumbai, reports Mid-Day. The accused allegedly supplied models to customers. Two models were rescued by the social service branch of Mumbai Police by sending two inspectors as dummy customers. The models have reportedly been sent to rehab centre. The report further states that a case has been registered against Aarti under IPC Section 370 and other sections for trafficking. Chrisann Pereira Arrested: Sadak 2 Actress Locked Up in UAE’s Sharjah Central Jail on Drug Charges.

Aarti Mittal Arrested

Maharshtra | Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Sex Racket Busted

