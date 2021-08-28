The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit after getting MD and Charas was found from his house amid a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan.

NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau#Mumbai

