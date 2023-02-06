Host Trevor Noah certainly made Adele's night during the Grammy Awards. Teasing the singer about how she always wanted to meet Dwayne Johnson but never has had the opportunity to bump into him, Noah got out The Rock in the middle of the awards show as he greeted Adele the first thing. Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift is a Complete Vibe Dancing to Bad Bunny's 'Después de la Playa' During the Award Show (Watch Video).

Check Out Dwayne Johnson Meeting Adele:

Adele meeting The Rock at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/ojiMLBFRfR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)