With Bad Bunny performing "El Apagón" and 'Después de la Playa' during his performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, it looks like certainly took the crowd by a storm, especially Taylor Swift, who certainly seemed to be enjoying herself amongst the audience. With Swift busting a leg as Bunny sang away, she surely is a complete vibe here. Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift is 'Blown Away' After Her Directorial 'All Too Well' Wins Best Music Video, Thanks Her Fans in Heartfelt Message on Twitter.

Check Out Taylor Swift Dancing at the Grammy Awards:

Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny’s performance at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/iXPg4YG77o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)