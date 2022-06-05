Kaveesh Shetty has turned a year older today (June 5) and on this special occasion here’s a major treat for all his fans. The makers of After Operation London Cafe have released the actor’s first look from the upcoming pan-India film and it is impressive. Kaveesh is seen in a rugged avatar with a firearm in his hands. The film helmed by Sadagara Raghavendra also stars Megha Shetty, Shivani Surve and Virat Madake.

After Operation London Cafe Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)