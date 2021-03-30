Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug case on Tuesday (March 30). Earlier in 2018, Ajaz was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police in a drug case as well.

Check the Tweet Below:

Actor Ajaz Khan detained from Mumbai airport, raids underway at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)