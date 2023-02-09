Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has made singing debut in collaboration with singer Guru Randhawa. The song titled “Alone” is an emotional medley crooned by the duo and it has been released today, during Valentine’s week. The music video also featuring Yogita Bihani shows her heartwarming chemistry with Kapil. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kapil was quoted as saying, “He (Guru Randhawa) boosted my confidence and gave me some very helpful tips, due to which I could give my best to this song.” Moon Rise Music Video Out! Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's Romance Looks Refreshing in This Punjabi Track.

Watch The Video Of The Song Alone Below:

