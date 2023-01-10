Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited song "Moon Rise" is finally out! Sung and composed by Guru Randhawa, the melody is catchy and sees the Bigg Boss star in stylish attires romancing Guru on beach. Right from the lyrics to the duo's chemistry, the Punjabi track is soothing and how. Check it out. Moon Rise: Shehnaaz Gill Shares a BTS Moment of Her Photoshoot With Singer Guru Randhawa (Watch Video).

Watch "Moon Rise" Song:

