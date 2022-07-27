Popular Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 63. Reportedly, he was discharged from the hospital recently and was on his way to recovery, but unfortunately couldn’t survive and died on July 26. As soon as this sad news was out, many Punjabi celebs paid tribute to the legendary singer. Eventook to his social media and wrote, "WAHEGURU...Balwinder Safri Ji." Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in State’s Mansa District.

RIP Balwinder Safri:

WAHEGURU 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Balwinder Safri Ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1HPwlKPkLW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)