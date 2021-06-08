Gurmeet Choudhary's latest song, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka sung by Jubin Nautiyal is out! The track is based on the premise of unrequited love where Gurmeet plays the role of the heartbroken soul, who finds love once again. It's a beautiful melody with a twisted storyline.

Check It Out:

