Jisshu Sengupta's Bengal Tigers lost against the Telugu Warriors. Akhil Akkineni's Telugu Warriors defeated the Bengal Tigers by 8 wickets. Chasing a big 115-run target, Ashwin Babu and Akhil Akkineni crossed the hurdle with 11 balls to spare. Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 Match Update: Manoj Tiwari’s Team Beats Arya's Side, Wins by 25 Runs.

View Telugu Warriors Win Against Bengal Tigers:

