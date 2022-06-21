Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to shine at the box office. The horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead has surpasses Rs 180 mark at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 182.58 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is the second film - after #PushpaHindi - to woo #BO and trend on #OTT simultaneously... Is super-strong on [fifth] Mon... If this is not incredible, what is?... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs. Total: ₹ 182.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fxd0WllFyQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)