Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik shared a great bond with each other and now they are finally evicted from Salman Khan's show. On occasion, Farah Khan took to Instagram to pose with her brother Sajid and Abdu and penned a heartfelt post about them saying they didn't win the show but won many hearts. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Leaves Reality TV Show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and More Break Down As They Say Goodbye (Watch Video).

Check Out Farah Khan's Post Below:

