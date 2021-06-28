14 Phere is a romantic entertainer starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan in the lead. The movie is directed by directed by Devanshu Singh. It was supposed to release theatrically on July 9, but due to the ongoing pandemic situation and closure of theatres, 14 Phere is having a direct OTT release on Zee5 India.

Watch the teaser:

2x drama combined with 2x chaos equals dhamakedaar entertainment! #14Phere coming this July, only on #ZEE5. pic.twitter.com/Ct1XpZYSAY — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) June 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)