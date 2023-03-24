Kareena Kapoor has sparked rumours about a sequel to her and Aamir Khan's superhit film 3 Idiots. Bebo took to Instagram and expressed how she feels that 3 Idiots sequel is being made without her knowledge. In a video, the actress mentioned how she has doubts about part two of 2009 movie after seeing a viral pic of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan from a ‘press conference’. So, what's your thoughts? Sharman Joshi Pulls Off 3 Idiots Reunion As He Brings Aamir Khan and R Madhavan to Promote His Film Congratulations (Watch Video),

3 Idiots Sequel on Cards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)