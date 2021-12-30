A lot was expected out of Ranveer Singh's 83, but sadly the sports drama is way too slow at minting moolah at the ticket window. With a decent opening of only Rs 12.64 crore on day one, now the six-day total of the Kabir Khan directorial stands at Rs 66.66 crore. The film is based on the iconic victory of team India in the world cup against the West Indies in 1983 under the guidance of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The total collection excludes Delhi, as the theatres are shut in the capital due to COVID-19 and Omicron scare.

83 Box Office Collection:

#83TheFilm remains on the lower side overall, but is steady at select metros... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr, Wed 5.67 cr. Total: ₹ 66.66 cr. #India biz. NOTE: Excluding #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vy8qF3e1wf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)