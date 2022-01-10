Kabir Khan's 83 based on Team India's first-ever world cup win has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club after two weeks of its release. The third wave has begun and rising COVID-19 cases has enabled lockdown in some parts of India but the Ranveer Singh starrer has scored a century despite such difficulties.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#83TheFilm hits 💯 cr… Ideally, the film should’ve hit century by Weekend 2 itself [#Christmas + #NewYear holidays], but the non-acceptance beyond metros proved a roadblock… [Week 3] Fri 80 lacs, Sat 1.29 cr, Sun 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 100.56 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/kITWL8zK0i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2022

