Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a series of love filled pics with her boyfriend Shawn Gregoire. Celebrating their two years of togetherness, in the pics, we see the pair kissing, cuddling and also goofing around. "the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate," she captioned the anniversary post. Aaliyah Kashyap Gives Glimpse of Her Karjat Diaries With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire (Watch Video).

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shawn Gregoire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Gregoire (@shanegregoire)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)