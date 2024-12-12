Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception in Mumbai on December 11. The couple, who tied the knot on December 4 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, arrived hand-in-hand, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Sobhita dazzled in a golden-green ensemble, while Naga looked dashing in a sleek black outfit. In another video, Naga Chaitanya asked his wife Sobhita Dhulipala to pose for solo pictures. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Pics: Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares Beautiful Moments From the Couple’s Special Day.

At Aaliyah Kashyap’s Wedding Reception, Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Turn Heads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Naga Chaitanya Suggests Wife Sobhita Take Some Solo Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

