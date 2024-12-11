Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to marry Shane Gregoire, and their pre-wedding functions have been a star-studded affair, with several pictures and videos from the events circulating online. Khushi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from Aaliyah’s mehndi ceremony, showcasing a variety of her solo shots, one of which highlights her intricate mehndi design. However, it’s the last photo that has captured the most attention, where Khushi is seen clicking a mirror selfie with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and the bride-to-be. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire Pre-Wedding Festivities: Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Alaya F, Orry and Other Celebs Grace Couple’s Cocktail Party (View Pics).

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina with Aaliyah Kashyap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)