Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Shane Gregoire, on December 11. Ahead of their big day, the couple-to-be is hosting pre-wedding festivities, with the haldi and cocktail party already having concluded. On Tuesday (December 10), Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire were papped in traditional green outfits for their engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Aaliyah looked gorgeous in a green lehenga set which had a plunging neckline blouse with floral embroidery all over it. On the other hand, Shane Gregoire looked handsome in a matching green silk kurta with a printed bandh gala jacket. Bride-to-be's father, Anurag Kashyap, was also twinned in a green outfit for the ceremony. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire Pre-Wedding Festivities: Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Alaya F, Orry and Other Celebs Grace Couple’s Cocktail Party (View Pics).

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire at Their Engagement Ceremony

Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Anurag Kashyap at Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Ceremony

Anurag Kashyap (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)