Aamir Khan Turns 59! Mr Perfectionist Celebrates Birthday with Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies Cast (See Pics)

Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday by cutting a cake in front of the media and sharing the moment with the Laapataa Ladies gang.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in style, gathering with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and the Laapataa Ladies cast to mark the occasion. The birthday boy exuded his signature charm by sporting a laid-back yet fashionable ensemble of a black t-shirt and blue denim. Aamir Khan Birthday Special: 5 Guilty Pleasure Movies of Mr Perfection From the '90s That You Need to Check Out (And Where to Watch Them Online).

Aamir Khan Celebrates His Birthday by Cutting a Cake in Front of Media: 

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

