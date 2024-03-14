(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Aamir Khan Turns 59! Mr Perfectionist Celebrates Birthday with Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies Cast (See Pics)
Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday by cutting a cake in front of the media and sharing the moment with the Laapataa Ladies gang.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 11:57 AM IST
Aamir Khan Celebrates His Birthday by Cutting a Cake in Front of Media: