Aamir Khan may not be exactly going through the best of times when it comes to the box office, but like with the other two Khan, there is still no time to write him off. This is someone who had written and rewritten box office trends, gave Indian cinema a once-unheard Rs 100 crore club and, what's more, was part of some iconic movies that are timeless for their fans. Movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Andaz Apna Apna, Rangeela, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta, Rang De Basanti, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal... either big hits or timeless classics from the stable of Mr Perfection. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback With Sitaare Zameen Par in December 2024, Says ‘The Shoot Has Begun’.

In this feature, though, we are looking some of his lesser seen works. They are underrated in their own ways. The catch is, they are atrociously bad, and yet they make for some guilty pleasure watch that can lead to some fun time with your friends. Aamir Khan may not like those films himself - he had even called out a couple of them later on - yet these films are interesting in terms of the sharp contrast in quality when it comes to the superstar's later works. Check out five such films below:

Awwal Number

Awwal Number

It was the only film in which the late Dev Anand had directed Aamir Khan. Awwal Number is a sports drama where errr... Cindy Crawford is Dev Anand's mother, or at least her photograph is! Aamir plays a young and talented cricketer, and the hilarious climax of the movie sees him single-handedly scoring all the runs for his team, while Aditya Pancholi tries to bomb from the stadium from the skies before being shot down Dev Anand. Awwal Number is so silly that many still joke Lagaan was Aamir's apology gift to cricket fans for being part of this film. Awwal Number is available on YouTube.

Tum Mere Ho

Tum Mere Ho

If you have watched Pretentious Movie Reviews, hosted by Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan, you might have not missed on their hilarious riff on this supernatural romantic drama, featuring Aamir and Juhi Chawla. The movie features shape-shifting snakes, tribals with weird mating customs and some of the creepiest dialogues ever written, while the romance is laced with so much misogyny that it would give Sandee Reddy Vanga an orgasm. Definitely a WTF watch, showing how much Aamir and Juhi have moved so far ahead with their movies.

Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Isi Ka Naam Zindagi is that bizarre oddity where Shakti Kapoor plays a ghost who hangs on a tree waiting for his enemy's downfall. It is also a film where the genre shifts are weird yet amazing to watch - it changes from some kind of a spooky film to a campus romance to an oddball comedy. The movie also has Aamir given the best name in his entire career - Chotu!

Daulat Ki Jung

Daulat Ki Jung

Daulat Ki Jung is quite a dumb movie, but this 1992 romantic adventure film, starring Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead, is the cheesy, fun kind of dumb. A romantic comedy that turns into a treasure hunt film, Daulat Ki Jung is a product of its era, but it is a time-pass film to watch on a lazy afternoon. You can watch Daulat Ki Jung on YouTube. Aamir Khan Birthday: From Dil Chahta Hai, PK to Dangal, 8 Popular Dialogues of the Superstar.

Aatank Hi Aatank

Aatank Hi Aatank

What makes Aatank Hi Aatank fascinating enough to be in this list is two-fold. Firstly, it was an unofficial ripoff of The Godfather, where Aamir becomes desi Michael Corleone. At one point in the film, a seriously miscast Aamir even puts on a gelled hairstyle to look the part of a mob leader who you need to take seriously. Secondly, it is the one and only film where you get to see Aamir and Rajinikanth share the screen space, and this was a time when Rajinikanth was establishing himself as the Thalaiva of Tamil Cinema. Aatank Hi Aatank is one of the worst remakes of the Francis Ford Coppola classic, and frankly that makes this movie worth a watch, available on YouTube!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).