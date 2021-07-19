Director Umesh Shukla has announced his next titled Aankh Micholi. For the project, the filmmaker has roped in an ensemble cast that comprises of Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, and more. The first motion poster of the family entertainer is out!

Check It Out:

'OMG', '102 NOT OUT' DIRECTOR'S NEXT FILM... #Sony Pictures Films India and #102NotOut and #OhMyGod director Umesh Shukla collaborate for family entertainer #AankhMicholi... Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh... MOTION POSTER... pic.twitter.com/3niL5DohN9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2021

