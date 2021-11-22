Aankh Micholi is the upcoming family entertainer starring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dassani and Vijay Raaz. Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala and Grusha Kapoor will also be seen in the film. The makers have announced the film’s release date and it is all set to be released on May 13, 2022. The upcoming film is directed by Umesh Shukla, popularly known for helming Oh My God.

Aankh Micholi Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)