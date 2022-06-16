When world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik met Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani! Case on point, while surfing the web, we bumped into a video which sees Abdu smiling and posing with Jugjugg Jeeyo's Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani at their film's promotional event. Too cute! Video Of AR Rahman Watching Abdu Rozik Sing At His Daughter Khatija Rahman’s Wedding Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)